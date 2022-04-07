Road closed after van fire in Buckingham spreads to hedgerows and field

Fire engines from Buckingham and Northamptonshire were called to Church Close, Maids Moreton, at 10.55 pm on Wednesday, April 6.

The fire was spreading to hedgerows and a field when they arrived.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to control the blaze.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

The road was closed while they were at the scene.