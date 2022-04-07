Road closed after van fire in Buckingham spreads to hedgerows and field
A Buckingham road was closed last night (Wednesday) after a van fire spread to hedges and a nearby field.
By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 1:31 pm
Fire engines from Buckingham and Northamptonshire were called to Church Close, Maids Moreton, at 10.55 pm on Wednesday, April 6.
The fire was spreading to hedgerows and a field when they arrived.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to control the blaze.
The road was closed while they were at the scene.
The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.