Road closed after van fire in Buckingham spreads to hedgerows and field

A Buckingham road was closed last night (Wednesday) after a van fire spread to hedges and a nearby field.

By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 1:31 pm

Fire engines from Buckingham and Northamptonshire were called to Church Close, Maids Moreton, at 10.55 pm on Wednesday, April 6.

The fire was spreading to hedgerows and a field when they arrived.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to control the blaze.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

The road was closed while they were at the scene.

The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.

