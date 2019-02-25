Rhona, 24, from Wendover presents her research to Parliament

Rhona Savin, 24, is attending Parliament to present her chemistry research to a range of politicians and a panel of expert judges, as part of STEM for BRITAIN on Wednesday 13 March. She grew up in Wendover, and is now a PhD researcher at the University of Nottingham.

Rhona’s poster on her research about synthesising renewable plastics from sustainable sources will be judged against dozens of other scientists’ research in the only national competition of its kind.

Rhona was shortlisted from hundreds of applicants to appear in Parliament.

On presenting her research in Parliament, she said, “Sharing my research at Westminster is a fantastic opportunity and I look forward to explaining the details and impact of my work to a range of politicians and experts.”

Stephen Metcalfe MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee, said:

“This annual competition is an important date in the parliamentary calendar because it gives MPs an opportunity to speak to a wide range of the country’s best young researchers.

“These early career engineers, mathematicians and scientists are the architects of our future and STEM for BRITAIN is politicians’ best opportunity to meet them and understand their work.”

Rhona’s research has been entered into the chemistry session of the competition, which will end in a gold, silver and bronze prize-giving ceremony.

Judged by leading academics, the gold medalist receives £2,000, while silver and bronze receive £1,250 and £750 respectively.