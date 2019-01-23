Revised planning application for Winslow railway station submitted

A revised planning application for the proposed Winslow railway station has been submitted to Aylesbury Vale District Council.

The application has a number of changes from the previous one submitted in 2016, mainly the reduction in size of the building and the increase in parking.

The amended application has been submitted following consultations with the public and other interested parties.

As part of the changes, the station building has been reduced in size and recycling and cycle storage facilities have been moved out of the building.

There has been a notable reduction in retail units from three to one kiosk while roof lights, photovoltaic panels and a south facing wall have all been removed.

Finally, there has been a small addition to the number of parking spaces and a change to the orientation of the vehicular ramp within the car park.

The first stage of public consultation closed on January 7 however in the last week various consultee comments have come in.

Comments related to strategic access have also come in and include proposals for how Footpath Six between the Bloor Homes development and Buckingham Road will be improved with the addition of a bitumen surface and street lighting.

The most recent comments came from an architect in relation to landscaping issues and they said there was a 'lack of contextual information on railway cutting, boundaries with adjacent development, landscape treatment to Buckingham Road verge and ditch, and to George Pass Avenue.

They also commented that there was 'limited space around the station building constraining the development of a sense of place, limited areas available for planting within the site and a likely visual impact of car parking infrastructure, lighting and turning vehicles.'

Lib Dem district councillor for Winslow Llew Monger said: "The Government are suggesting looking at a hydrogen powered train and talking about making the area from the Oxford to Cambridge corridor, which could pass through Winslow, like the Silicon Valley.

"It is nonsensical that you could compare those two things.

"It is probably not going to be open until at least 2023 or 2024 which is seven years behind schedule."

The application is currently awaiting a decision - it is not yet known when this will take place.