Reunion for old Aylesbury manufacturing company

A reunion is being organised for the Bifurcated and Tubular Rivet Company which has now taken the form of Aylesbury Automatian Limited

The ‘Rivets’ was a big company in Aylesbury back in the day, at one time employing more than 800 workers.

The company would produce millions of rivets a week.

During the First World War it manufactured rivets for soldiers’ boots and tyre studs, and during the Second World War the rivets were used in aircraft and bomb casings.

David Parker, who is organising the reunion, said: “The grounds of the factory included a large clubhouse, a bowls green, areas to play cricket, football, squash and hockey, and a rifle range.

“There was a great working atmosphere as the Paterson family who owned it encouraged social recreation outside of work.”

David, who worked as a draftsman and designer at the company for 32 years, has already received over 70 replies from Bifurcated and Tubular Rivet alumni keen to attend the reunion.

David said: “When the company closed down and was asset stripped in 2000 I got a few names and addresses and we had some small reunions until 2006 when it just stopped.

“I found the paperwork and decided to try one last time.

“It was a great place to work and play and many people are now in their 70’s and 80’s.”

If you worked at the company or know someone who would like more information on the reunion, please contact David Parker at daisyparker1940@gmail.com