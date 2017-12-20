Return of Aylesbury’s magical and mysterious Whizzfizzing Festival

The second ever Whizzfizzing Festival will take place in Aylesbury on Saturday June 30 2018.

With the theme of Magic and Mystery, the day will feature exciting celebrity authors and guests, engaging workshops and the famous giant puppet parade of schoolchildren through the town centre.

The event will celebrate children’s art and literature, and there will be plenty of free events for fans to attend throughout the day.

Aylesbury Vale District Council’s cabinet member for communities Angela Macpherson said: “Last year’s Whizzfizzing Festival drew fantastic crowds into Aylesbury and really helped to build on our fantastic community spirit.

“This year’s event is building up to be even bigger and better and we can’t wait to be able to announce the line-up for WhizzFizzFest 2018.

“Our organising committee has been working hard behind the scenes to bring a bit of magic and mystery to Aylesbury so be sure to look out for a special announcement mid-January bearing more exciting news and revealing one of our celebrity guests.”

Full details including further special guests and ticket information will be released on World Book Day, March 1.