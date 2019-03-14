Retired priest Francis McDermott sentenced to nine years and 11 months behind bars Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Retired Catholic priest Francis McDermott, who practiced at Our Lady of the Lourdes Church in Bedgrove, has been sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court today (Thursday). Father McDermott has been jailed for nine years and 11 months. Library image of Aylesbury Crown Court More on this story to follow. Teenage boy charged with attempted murder after incident on North Drive last year County Council cuts to special educational needs transport "potentially unlawful", says solicitors