Residents on Aylesbury estate have joined forces to plant 3,000 young trees

Residents on an Aylesbury estate have joined forces together to plant 3,000 young trees.

According to research from the Red List of Oaks report, nearly one-third of all oak tree species (31%) are under threat of extinction.

Determined to reverse the trend and make a difference, residents at Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Kingsbrook development on Burcott Lane joined together last week to plant 3,000 whips, of a multitude of tree species, at the development.

Big Planting Week at Kingsbrook. Photo: Matt Reading

Led by the Barratt David Wilson Project Manager, Nick Rowe, alongside Matt Hulme of the RSPB, the housebuilder introduced the mass-planting initiative to provide an opportunity for new and old residents to contribute to the growing nature and wildlife presence onsite.

Alongside the whips, the housebuilder provided over 400 bird boxes, constructed from local materials by onsite carpenters, with flat-pack versions for the local beaver and scout groups to use in their own outdoor space. Participating families were also offered hanging bug hotels and seed mixes to take back to their gardens to encourage planting at home.

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “It is great to see our residents working together on such a fantastic initiative. Planting over 3,000 native whips this February supports our aim of planting a new generation of trees here at Kingsbrook that will provide a living legacy for future generations to enjoy. The whips planted are from a range of species, including Hawthorn, Field Maple, Bird Cherry and Dog Rose, and each tree can support around 2,300 wildlife species by providing vital spaces to eat, shelter and breed. Nature is at the heart of this development, and we look forward to seeing the community continue to grow alongside these new trees.”