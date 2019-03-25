Residents of Aylesbury Vale care home release poetry book encouraging people to 'live life to the fullest'

Residents at Bartlett's Residential Care Home in Stone have released a new book of poetry to coincide with World Poetry Day.

The group who are residents at the care home, which is run by Peverel Court Care, marked the day by writing their own poetry book entitled 'Life to the Fullest.'

The book features residents experiences of both world wars through to the changes of the 21st century.

Kavita Salhotra, people innovation manager at Peverel Court Care said: "The poems are a true representation of talent, courage and enthusiasm and the book shows it is never too late to achieve your dreams."

'Life to the Fullest' is on sale now at Bartlett's Residential Care Home on Portway Road, Stone.

To purchase a book call the care home on 01296 747000.