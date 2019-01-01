REPORT: Ducks start 2019 on a high with victory in Aylesbury football derby

Aylesbury United started 2019 on a high as two goals in seven second half minutes gave them victory over town rivals Aylesbury FC.

Goals from Ollie Hogg and Tre Mitford helped United to a deserved win against the Moles, who continue to hover above the relegation places in the Evo-Stik Southern League Division One Central.

A match played in front of 232 spectators at the Meadow ground in Chesham (United's current home) appeared to be suffering a New Year hangover as in the first half chances were limited and the ball spent a lot of time in the air.

The Ducks best chance came early in the first half when Jake Bewley's shot from the edge of the box was tipped over by Moles keeper Nick Bennion.

A few moments later they had another good opportunity when Mitford controlled a long ball from Hogg well before firing a cross in.

The cross found Ben Seaton whose effort was deflected narrowly wide as the Ducks continued to threaten.

Chances were otherwise lacking in a game full of endeavour but low on quality and clear goalscoring chances.

United started the second half in the ascendancy and took the lead six minutes into the second half when a corner from the right found Hogg on the edge of the penalty area whose low shot went into the bottom of the net - 1-0.

FC had a chance to reply moments later when the ball found Ryan Young inside the area however he put his shot narrowly wide of the right hand post when through one on one against Ducks keeper Archie Davis.

The Moles were made to pay for that missed chance as seven minutes later United doubled their advantage with an impressive solo goal from striker Mitford.

After the number nine received a through ball and ran into the box, he hit a low shot from the edge of the area across the face of the FC keeper and into the left hand side of the net - 2-0.

The Moles never really threatened a comeback with their best effort coming midway through the second half when Harry Scott's shot from distance went just wide of goal.

United had an opportunity to increase their lead as Hogg had a chance to double his tally with 15 minutes to go.

The midfielder dispossessed Dan Carr on the edge of the area however his shot went just wide of the target.

Hogg and Greg Williams, making his 400th start for the club, dominated the midfield throughout the game and helped the hosts to a win which keeps them heading in the right direction.

After the match FC boss Paul Bonham, who was appointed as the club's permanent manager just before Christmas said: "I am disappointed with the result and I thought we were very competitive in the first half.

"We had a poor start to the second half giving away two goals and missed chances which cost us.

"There were some positives in the performances of Dan Carr and Harry Scott and that we created opportunities - I would be more worried if that wasn't the case."

Speaking about the busy festive period Bonham said: "I feel that we have made progress - we have to be realistic about where we are.

"We made three or four new signings who are starting to bed in and there have been some good performances.

"I have every confidence in the squad going forward and I firmly believe we will stay up.

"We just need to get points on the board and more consistency in our performances."

United manager Ben Williams said: "I'm very happy with the win which I felt we deserved based on our second half performance.

"It was a poor first half but the second half was more like it from us.

"The two goals in a short space of time proved the difference because Aylesbury FC were well organised and took a lot of breaking down.

"We were more incisive in the second period and I was much happier at the end of the game.

"It has been a tough festive period - it is a very competitive league and there are no easy games.

"We have got a few knocks so our focus is on getting the players fit again.

"The message for the fans is to be positive for the remainder of the season - I hope to have a fully fit squad soon and we would like a good second half to the season, like last year, when we finished with a lot of wins."

Aylesbury United: Davis, Ball, Bewley, Wood (capt), Crook, Hogg, Hercules, Williams, Mitford (Berry 82), Seaton (Jones 78), Hirst.

Subs not used: Mapley, Jones, Aghadiuno, Jenkins.

Booked: Hercules 55, Bewley 80.

Goals: Hogg 51, Mitford 58.

Aylesbury FC: Bennion, Carr, Carby, Tappin, Jenkins (capt), Cray, Scott (Odusoga 77), Frederick, Haule (Brito 64), Deacon, Young.

Subs not used: Schofield, Touceda.

Booked: Haule 38, Jenkins 42, Deacon 70.

Referee: Stephen Bates.

Attendance: 232.