Remembrance Sunday: A look at the main events taking place in Aylesbury and Buckingham

Bucks Council has organised a wreath-laying service in Aylesbury for Remembrance Sunday this year, 2021, to honour fallen servicemen.

Starting at 10:45am, council members will be joined by representatives from the British Army, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, Royal British Legion, Ellesborough Silver Band, veterans and community organisations including the Scouts, Brownies and Army Cadets.

The service is open to the public to participate by showing their respect to the men and women who never came home.

Buckingham War Memorial

Council chairman, Zahir Mohammed, is leading the service, Father Doug Zimmerman and Royal British Legion president Ray James will also give speeches.

A Two-minute moment of silence will be held, the Last Post will be played, as well as Reveille on the bugle.

Councillor Mohammed said: “No public events were possible for Remembrance Day in 2020 due to the pandemic and the national restrictions put in place, so it is wonderful that this year we can publicly honour all those who have fallen in defence of our country in past wars and other military conflicts.”

Buckingham

Starting from 10:30am a Remembrance Day parade will pass through Buckingham town centre.

The event has been organised by the British Royal Legion, participants will gather at Market Hill before the march.

Buckingham residents can show support to the legion and other organisations as they pass through the town centre towards Castle Street.

The parade finishes by St Peter and St Paul’s Church so the legion can commemorate fallen soldiers by the War Memorial.

Buckingham Town Council has organised a road closure between 10:30am and 11am.

In anticipation of large crowds congregating around the memorial during the wreath laying service at 11, the council has organised a large screen by the church.