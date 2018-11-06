Remembrance Day 2018: Armistice 100 services and events taking place in Aylesbury Vale

This year Remembrance Sunday falls on November 11 and has extra significance as it marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

Villages across Aylesbury Vale will be holding their own remembrance services and events.

Here is our guide to events across the area:

Aylesbury - A wreath-laying ceremony takes place at the war memorial by the Tring Road cemetery on Friday November 9 at 11am.

On November 11, proceedings start at 6am with a lone piper sounding out the tune of The Battle’s O’er at the war memorial in Market Square.

The usual remembrance day service and parade will take place at 11am and a special church service will take place at St Mary's Church at 5.30pm.

From 1pm to 4pm a free event is taking place at the Gateway. It is suitable for the whole family and will transport visitors back to the World War One era with live music from bands including The Halton Military Wives Choir, J’s Joyful Divas, The Royal British Legion Buckinghamshire Band and The Rockabellas.

At the end of the day a bugler will sound out The Last Post at 6.55pm in Market Square. Following this a beacon of light will be lit at 7pm and the bells will ring out for peace at St Mary’s Church at 7.05pm.

All the events below are on November 11.

Winslow - Anyone wishing to be in the parade is asked to be at the public hall car park by 10.30am.

At the war memorial there will be some seats available. Anyone who wishes to be seated is asked to be there at 10.30am.

Once the service has finished, the parade will come together and march pass the war memorial to take the salute and will disassemble at the Royal British Legion.

Bierton - An act of remembrance takes place at St James Church at 10am.

This will be a sung eucharist service, immediately followed by an act of remembrance at 10.45am at the war memorial.

Haddenham - A traditional remembrance service takes place at 10am at St Mary's Church.

Stone and Bishopstone - Wreath-laying takes place as an act of remembrance at 10am at the Bishopstone war memorial.

The main remembrance service takes place at 10.30am at the war memorial gates in Stone.

Fairford Leys - The remembrance service in the church on Wedgewood Street, Fairford Leys starts at 10.30am.

The congregation will then proceed into Hampden Square to observe the two minutes silence at 11am.

Dinton and Ford - The remembrance service will be at 10.15am at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Dinton, followed by wreath-laying and the observation of the two minutes' silence as well as dedication of the oak tree.

Wreath-laying and the act of remembrance at the Ford war memorial will be at 11.45am.

Stewkley - The remembrance Sunday service takes place at St Michael’s Church at 10.15am before the congregation processes to the war memorial at 10.45am for the act of remembrance and two minutes silence at 11am.

On Sunday evening, events conclude with the ringing of the church bells at St Michael’s at 7.05pm.

Weston Turville - An act of remembrance will be held at the war memorial in World's End Lane between 10am and 10.30am. The names of all the fallen will be commemorated during this service.

Afterwards, there will be a short break for refreshments at the Chapel before the remembrance service at St Mary the Virgin at 10.50am, and the Chapel service at 10.55am.

Wing - At 6am a piper will play the piper's lament at the war memorial.

From 10.15am to 10.45am the bells at All Saints Church will be rung half muffled.

The remembrance service starts at the war memorial at 10.45am before moving into church at 11am.

At 12.30pm there will be another ringing remembers, then in the evening at 7pm the World War One beacons of light will be lit before the bells are rung again for peace at 7.05pm.