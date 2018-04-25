Register on the day for Thame school’s 5k fun run and obstacle challenge

About 130 participants have signed up to take on the Lord Williams’s School (LWS) 5K fun run and obstacle challenge on Saturday, April 28 - and organisers have announced that registrations can be made on the day.

The fun kicks off at noon in the grounds of the upper school on Oxford Road and will include an energy-boosting warm-up to get runners, joggers and walkers limbered up for the challenge ahead, followed by a 10-second countdown.

With obstacles and a brand-new colour station as part of the route, walkers can expect to leave looking a bit like a rainbow by the end.

A team of ladies from Thame’s very own Stuart Barr Furniture have already booked their places and will be running to promote women in construction in high vis jackets.

PTA chair Karen Shardlow said: “If you’ve been inspired by the super human efforts of this year’s London Marathon, but don’t want to run 26 miles, then this is a fantastic event to take part in, and is open to all ages and abilities. Please don’t feel you have to be an athlete – you can run, jog or walk. If you’re taking on the Thame 10k run in June, you could see this as your mini warm up.

“Please come along on the day and show your support. Why not join in with the crowd in cheering on all our entrants, or if you fancy lending a hand by being a marshal along the route, we need you. Simply get in touch with the school reception and sign up.”

Every participant is being encouraged to raise funds which will help with the purchase of school equipment and items that help enhance the education and learning environment provided at LWS. This year, the LWS PTA is aiming to raise funds for a suite of microscopes for the science lab, new rugby, netball and football kits and interactive whiteboards to name but a few.

Karen added: “A huge thank you to everyone who is supporting this event, including representatives from LWS, members of the LWS PTA, Lucy Electric, Stuart Barr Furniture and not forgetting our wonderful volunteers, marshals and all our fun run participants.”

You can register to take by signing up in advance online via www.lws5k.eventbrite.co.uk. Entry is £10 per person.