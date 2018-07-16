Red Arrows spotted over Aylesbury

The Red Arrows were reportedly seen over Aylesbury this morning (Monday).

The world famous air display team were spotted over Watermead at just after 10am.

The Red Arrows official Twitter feed gives details of where the RAF team was yesterday (the Goodwood Festival of Speed) and where it is today (the Farnborough International Air Show).

Given that those two shows are in Sussex and Hampshire respectively it is unclear as to why the Red Arrows were seen overhead in Aylesbury today.

The Red Arrows are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.