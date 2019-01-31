Record number of businesses registered in Buckinghamshire in 2019

1,572 new businesses were registered in Aylesbury Vale during 2018.

Figures just published show that more new businesses were established in Buckinghamshire during 2018 than in any previous year – despite the challenges of political and economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

It ranked 14 best in the list of new entrepreneurial counties, London topping the list.

In terms of new companies, 8,915 were registered in the county compared to 7,992 in 2017 which represents an increase of 11.5%.

This brings the total number of registered companies in Buckinghamshire to 69,301 up from 64,538 at the end of 2017, which equates to 7.4% growth.

Gavin Spencer, Head of Membership from the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce commented:

“This is fantastic news for the entire County and the impressive figures speak for themselves.

“There is a reason why Bucks is described as the entrepreneurial heart of Britain.

"After all, more businesses have started in the County than anywhere else in the UK. We have seen a huge amount of innovation and business sectors that might not traditionally be associated with Bucks but have proudly made it their home.

“Attributes helping drive continued investment include economic opportunities, digital capabilities, strong infrastructure and ongoing development plans in place.

"Coupled with a great place to live, a higher quality of life, and areas of outstanding natural beauty, it’s no surprise that more companies are making Bucks their county of choice.”

The statistics come from the Inform Direct Review of UK Company Formations using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

Milton Keynes formed the most new businesses (3,711), followed by Wycombe (1,622) and Aylesbury Vale (1,572).

John Korchak, Director of Operations at Inform Direct said: “These record high figures for new company formations in Buckinghamshire show a very positive picture for business against a background of political and economic uncertainty. It is clear that the county continues to provide a supportive environment, both for new business ventures and existing enterprises.

“It is heartening to see entrepreneurs making their mark with increasing numbers of new businesses being formed.

"This picture is mirrored elsewhere in the UK, with a number of regions seeing more new formations in 2018 than at any time in their history and the UK as a whole achieving a new record total of registered companies.”

Across the UK as a whole, a record number of new companies were formed– 669,855 compared with 634,116 in 2017.

The number of registered companies in the UK also continued to grow, finishing the year with a total of 4,308,022.