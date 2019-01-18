Rebekah scoops award after sharing her mental health experiences

Rebekah Nisbet (20) from Aylesbury has won a prestigious award from the Marsh Trust, as Volunteer of the Year 2018 - as she used her own experiences with mental health provision to shape our current services.

Rebekah has served as a member of the Article 12 Youth Forum, which aims to make young people's voices heard on issues regarding child and adolescent mental health. (CAMHS)

She was also a young ambassador for a seminar in Parliament which helped shape a national report on mental health in children and adolescents.

The young volunteer started dedicating her time to the Buckinghamshire Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service, run by the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and Barnardo’s, when it was set up in 2015.

As a CAMHS Groups Support Volunteer, Rebekah has helped young people and families of children with Autism Spectrum Condition.

Emma Harvey, Volunteer Co-ordinator, said: “Everyone in Barnardo's is delighted that Rebekah has been awarded the Marsh Trust Volunteer of the Year.

"She demonstrates empathy, compassion, care, understanding and sympathy just when it is needed by those seeking it.

"Parents often say it is like she truly understands our pressures and challenges.

"This alone helps young people, parents and families feel less isolated and ignored.

"We are very grateful to Rebekah for her commitment to the cause and for all her support."

The Marsh Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of people who are committed to social, cultural and environmental causes.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Barnardo’s can visit www.barnardos.org.uk/get_involved/volunteering