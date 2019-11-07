Greggs festive bakes are back - here's the full Christmas menu

Will you be trying the Christmas menu? (Photo: Shutterstock)

One of the greatest joys of Christmas is indulging in all the festive food of the season.

While turkey, roast potatoes, veg and gravy may be the crowning dish, there are plenty of other seasonal treats to enjoy in between - including the return of Greggs Christmas menu.

Festive Bakes are back

The popular Christmas menu has made its long-awaited return and is available to buy in Greggs stores nationwide from today (7 Nov).

Fans of the bakery chain can tuck into the likes of pigs in blankets, Christmas lunch soup and the famous Festive Bake, among a number of hot drinks and new sweet treats for 2019.

The festive favourite is made up of chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing, and sweet cured bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce, encased in a golden puff pastry with a crunchy crumb topping.

The bake is priced at £1.55 and contains 453 calories.

As well as a number of savoury items - including a Christmas sandwich, baguette and warming soup - there are a range of sweet options which will be available from 14 and 18 November.

Among the delights are indulgent tiffin bites, made with pieces of biscuit, shortbread and sultanas, enveloped in a Belgian dark chocolate and topped with Belgian milk chocolate.

There will also be an array of delicious novelty biscuits, Christmas cake and a Christmas vanilla flavoured fairy ring bun, decorated with fondant icing and sugar sprinkles.

The famous Festive Back is available nationwide from today (7 Nov) (Photo: Greggs)

What's on the menu?

If you are craving a sweet or savoury festive treat, here is the Christmas menu in full:

Available from Thursday 7 November

Festive Bake - from £1.55. 453 calories

Sweet Mince Pies - from 50p each / six for £1.75 (one pack) / 12 for £3 (two packs). 281 calories

Pigs in Blankets (selected shops only) - from £2.25. 325 calories

Christmas Lunch Sandwich - from £2.75. 497 calories

Pigs Under Blanket Baguette - from £3.00. 583 calories

Christmas Lunch Soup - from £1.90. 159 calories.

Salted Caramel Latte - from £2.75. 223 calories (12oz), 248 calories (16oz)

Mint Mocha - from £2.20. 346 calories (12oz)

Mint Hot Chocolate - from £2.75 (12oz)

Available from Thursday 14 November

Christmas Tiffin Bites - from £1.60 (six pack). 92 calories per serving

Christmas Shortbread Bites - from £2.25. 95 calories

Available from Thursday 18 November

Christmas Tree Biscuit - from 85p. 174 calories per serving

Christmas Cake Slice - from £2.75. 417 calories per serving

Christmas Bun Ring - from 85p each / four for £2.75 (one pack). 213 calories

Christmas Novelty Biscuit - from 85p. 196 calories per serving

Penguin Biscuit - from £1.50 (two pack). 199 calories per serving