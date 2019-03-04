Re-appeal to trace Springhill absconder who fled from open jail last month

Police are re-appealing for help to trace a burglar who absconded from HMP Springhill in Grendon Underwood last month.

Jason Sufi, 39, escaped from the prison on Wednesday February 20 at 1.15pm.

Sufi is white, about 5ft 6ins tall, with olive skin, dark hair and with a medium build.

When he was last seen he was wearing a light blue tracksuit with socks over the bottoms.

Sufi, who is serving a nine year indeterminate sentence for burglary, false imprisonment and robbery, is known to frequent Oxford, Bicester, Reading and Coventry.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Kates said: “We would like information from anyone who can help us to trace Jason Sufi.

“If he is seen, I would ask people to call 999, quoting URN 819 or if you have any information which you think could be relevant to our investigation, please contact the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”