Rave reviews for Haddenham Youth Theatre’s latest productions

Haddenham Youth Theatre’s latest productions took place over the weekend of January 26 and 27 to great acclaim.

The junior group performed ‘Sherlock Holmes and the Emerald of Alcazar’ while the senior group performed ‘Pride and Prejudice’.

Julie Wing reviewed the productions for haddenham.net and wrote of Sherlock Holmes: ‘it was a delight to watch and the talented young cast shone with their enthusiasm and enjoyment.’

She wrote of Pride and Prejudice: ‘superb performances by everyone - complemented by an extremely impressive set.’

The performances mark the start of the youth theatre’s 15th year, which it is set to mark by expanding to enable it to welcome more local youngsters on board.

Images courtesy of haddenham.net.