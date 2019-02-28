Rambling group install two new gates on outskirts of Aylesbury

A rambling group has installed two new gates in Hulcott.

The gates are located at Hale Farm in Hulcott which is part of the Aylesbury Ring circular walk (map reference 860166).

Two members of North Bucks rRIPPLE Jerry Michell and Allen Fairbrother installed the gates which were donated by Aylesbury Ramblers.

Pictured above is the clerk of Hulcott Parish Council Ruth Powell and her dog Merlin in front of the gates.

They were joined by Tony Cox and Len Barrows from Milton Keynes Ramblers, the first to use the new gate.