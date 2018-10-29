RAF Servicemen take on 24-hour charity challenge

Three RAF Regiment servicemen are planning to take a dose of their own medicine with a fundraising 80kg sled pull around Chinnor this weekend.

But their sweat is all for a good cause as the fitness instructors are fundraising for the RAF Benevolent Fund and Thame-based Sharing Life Trust.

The trio, who work together at Powerhouse Performance Club and were all stationed at RAF Halton, decided to tackle the 24-hour challenge after dishing out the exercise at so many of their boot camp classes.

Thirty-year-old Liam Louth, who retired from the RAF Regiment in February, said: “This sled weighs more than me so it’s definitely going to be a challenge! We’ve been busy training building up the time we can pull the sled. Our plan is to take it in turns to pull the sled for an hour each, so that’s one hour on and two hours off – for 24 hours!

“It was an easy decision to support the RAF Benevolent Fund, as we know of the amazing work they do supporting RAF personnel like former RAF Regiment gunner Mike Goody who was injured while in Afghanistan.”

Aylesbury resident Liam, will be joined by 28-year-old Josh Scott, who also retired from the RAF Regiment this year and now lives in Princes Risborough, and 31-year-old Darren Oliver who is currently serving.

As well as running their fitness training business, the fundraisers put together training sessions for the Chinnor Rugby team, which is why they chose the club’s ground as the venue for their fundraiser.

Liam added: “We start at 2pm on Friday and finish at 2pm on Saturday, half an hour before Chinnor RFC kick off for their home game against Rosslyn Park. We’re hoping the home supporters will be there to cheer us on in the last hour of the challenge, when the going gets really tough.”

Charlotte Barmby, Regional Fundraiser for the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “What these guys are planning to do is incredible. Having each completed two tours of Afghanistan, I know they’re used to facing tough challenges so I have every confidence they’ll smash it!

“As the RAF’s leading welfare charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund relies on fundraisers like this to continue our work supporting serving RAF personnel, those injured in the line of duty and those who leave the service as they adapt to civilian life.”

You can support Liam, Josh and Darren by donating via their online fundraising page: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LiamLouth

