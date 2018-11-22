RAF Serviceman takes on gruelling 50 mile race for charity

Ken Ivory, 50, a Sergeant from P1 at RAF Halton, took on a gruelling 50 miles over the weekend in the Wendover Woods 50 Mile Race, WW50.

The cross-country course is five 10 mile laps up and down hilly trails with names like ‘the snake’ and ‘railing in the years’ with a 10,000 foot ascent including some of the most enjoyable trail running to be found.

It has to be completed within 15 hours and one and a half laps were in the dark.

Ken paid £80 for the privilege!

He said: “I was a little nervous but excited before the start as the conditions on the day can influence how tough this event can be. It just seems a little harder when its cold with horizontal rain, but it turned out fine.

"Doing laps is very different to a point to point race where you can see the end in sight but I knew could do it I suffer from queasiness while running so I prepared myself well with the right food. At the finish I felt elated and proud, so treated myself to a hot chocolate.”

He completed the course for the charity SSAFA who he has had the honour of being treasurer for the last 27 years, the charity is at the forefront of helping servicemen and woman in and out of the Service.

Ken took an impressive 12 hours and 56 minutes to complete the challenge in what turned out to be fine weather.