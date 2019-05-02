RAF Halton to hold public consultation on the future of site

A invitational flyer has been circulating from the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) advertising a meeting asking for feedback from the community on the future of the site.

They are asking for ideas on how the site should be used, following the 'phased vacation and development of RAF Halton site from 2022, with a final vacation date set for 2025.

RAF Halton was identified for closure on 7th November 2016 as part of the Ministry of Defence (‘MOD’) and DIO ‘A Better Defence Estate’ programme.

Provision of land for 1,000 dwellings that takes account of the existing buildings on the site has been suggested by the initial DIO planning document.

You can read this here: https://bit.ly/2GW3Bf3

The invitation reads: "You may be aware the Defence Infrastructure Organisation is promotion a housing led allocation on the site in the Aylesbury Vale District Council's local plan. If the local plan is adopted, the allocation will provide a framework from future development. The DIO is hosting the consultation events to help inform the masterplanning process and assist in defining proposals for the site's future redevelopment.

The events will take place over two days on May 8 between 16:00 to 20:00 and on May 11 from 11:00 to 15:00 at the Nuffield Sports Pavillion, Swann Road, Halton, HP22 5PG.

There will be architects, the project team and representatives from the DIO to discuss any questions or quiries you may have.

If you have any questions please don't hesitate to contact the project team on 02075929592 or email RAFHalton@connectpa.co.uk