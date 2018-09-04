Queens Park Arts Centre staging Greek tragedy with a twist

An interesting twist on an ancient tragedy comes to the Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury later this week.

Antigone is an ancient Greek play by Sophocles - but in the 1950s was given a re-working by Bertolt Brecht, which made it more accessible for audiences and enabled them to focus not just on the language, but on the themes too.

And from Friday for three days only the play - which features a cast of upcoming actors will be shown to the public.

Transylvanian-born director Beatrice Benedek says that she is keen for the actors, and indeed herself, to use this experience as a stepping stone to achieve goals within the arts.

She said: “With these projects personally I’m trying to break into the industry and support regional theatre.

“That is something that I’m really passionate about.”

She added: “I’m really excited - we just had the technical run through and everyone is really hyped to do it using the costumes, props and lighting.

“We have been working beyond our rehearsal schedule to make sure that what we are showing to the public is worthwhile.”

The tragedy play tells the story of Antigone, the main character, and her mission to secure a respectable burial for her brother.

Among the cast is Ray Coates, who overcame throat cancer to become a singer, and has now found new momentum as an actor by joining the company.

Antigone will be staged at the Queens Park Arts Centre on Friday September 7 and Saturday September 8 at 7.30pm and Sunday September 9 at 2pm.

Tickets are priced at £8.50 for adults and £6.50 for concessions.

To find out more about the show visit www.qpc.org