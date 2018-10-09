Quad bike stolen from shed in Winslow

Police are investigating after a quad bike and chainsaw were stolen from outbuildings at a property in Winslow.

The incident happened overnight between October 6 and 7 (Saturday and Sunday).

Thieves broke into a shed and garage on Little Horwood Road by cutting padlocks and stole a chainsaw and a red quad bike.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the 101 number quoting the reference 43180306107.

Alternatively you can use the 'Tell us about' option on the Thames Valley Police website - www.thamesvalley.police.uk and searching for the 'Report a Crime' section

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.