Pupils send bags full of joy to refugee children

Pupils, staff and parents from a Thame school have sent seasonal joy to refugee children in northern France this week.

John Hampden Primary School ran a Christmas Appeal entitled ‘50 Bags of Joy’ with local group Bread and Roses for Refugees.

Children were invited to join in by an assembly given by junior members of Bread and Roses who explained more about what a refugee is and why some children become them.

Children were asked to fill small backpacks with toys, toiletries and other lovely gifts.

The group have been thrilled by the great response from the school community especially as the target of 50 bags was smashed - with a wonderful 180 bags being filled and bought to school.

The bags have been taken to northern France and will be distributed by voluntary organisations working on the ground to refugee children fleeing war and persecution, often travelling many miles and leaving with just the clothes they are wearing.

Paul Hankey, headteacher, said: “Never before has a charity appeal at John Hampden School captured the imagination of the school community.

“Massive thanks to Bread and Roses for Refugees for enabling us to help bring moments of joy into lives of refugee children.”

Bread and Roses for Refugees always welcome new members and invite you to their Facebook page for further information.

The group would like to thank Mountain Warehouse and Wally’s Toy Shop for their support of the appeal.