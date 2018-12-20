"Prolific offender" Alvin Stephens jailed

Residents of Wendover will be able to enjoy silent nights this Christmas, thanks to prompt action by Vale of Aylesbury Housing (the Trust) and Thames Valley Police.

The Trust secured an Anti Social Behaviour Injunction against Alvin Stephens in May, following complaints of late night disturbances, intimidation towards residents, and violence. The injunction prohibited him from entering an exclusion zone in Little Hampden Close, Wendover.

He breached the exclusion zone and engaged in disorderly behaviour in August, and consequently was arrested and received a 56-day suspended sentence.

On 10 December 2018, Stephens was again arrested within the exclusion zone following reports he was in the area, drunk and disorderly, shouting and using foul language. Following this further breach, he was sentenced to sixteen weeks in prison.

Craig Freeman of Vale of Aylesbury Housing said “Mr Stephens is a prolific and calculating offender who has left residents of Wendover feeling threatened and intimidated. Many have been afraid to leave their own homes. The court has once again recognised the seriousness of Mr Stephens’ conduct and this is reflected by the Judge sending him back to prison, bringing peace and reassurance to those affected by his behaviour”.

Inspector Horton of Thames Valley Police said: “This is a great example of partnership working as we continue to utilise civil powers to make Aylesbury Vale a safer place to live.

"The Problem Solving Team and Neighbourhood Teams will be working closely with the Trust to secure further injunctions against persistent offenders whose behaviour affects the communities we serve. Together we will act”.