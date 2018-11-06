Prolific burglar jailed for break-ins around Aylesbury

A prolific burglar has been put behind bars for two years and ten months after a string of offences across Aylesbury.

David Michael Price, 34, of Grove Way, Waddesdon, was found guilty of three burglaries at Aylesbury Crown Court on November 2.

The break-ins occurred between August 15 August and September 5 and happened at properties in Orwell Drive, Kynaston Avenue and Chelsea Road.

In the Orwell Drive offence, which happened between 5.30pm on September 3 and 12.20am on September 4, Price entered the property via a window and stole cash from savings tins.

In the Kynaston Avenue offence, which happened between 5pm and 5.33pm on August 16, Price entered the property via a garage door and stole a bicycle.

The third incident took place at a property in Chelsea Road, Coldharbour between 11pm on August 15 and 8am the following day.

A wallet, bottles of alcohol and a small amount of cash was stolen.

At the same hearing, John Jason Fitzgerald, 30, of Argyle Avenue in Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count of handling stolen goods and one count of fraud.

This related to the burglary in Chelsea Road, Coldharbour, as later on August 16, Fitzgerald was seen on CCTV using a stolen Santander card at the Tesco store on Tring Road.

Fitzgerald was found not guilty of one count of burglary of a dwelling but was convicted of handling stolen goods and fraud offences - and was jailed for 12 weeks.

Investigating officer PC Michael Bellamy said: “Price pleaded guilty to three burglaries and has been dealt with robustly by the courts.

“We will always investigate burglaries thoroughly and bring offenders to justice.

“Our investigations concluded that Fitzgerald had used a stolen card to attempt to fraudulently purchase items, and I am pleased that he entered a guilty plea and was sentenced accordingly, given the evidence against him.”