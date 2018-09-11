Prog rock’s finest head to The Waterside for Friars Camel show

Prog-rock heroes Camel played a blinder at a Friars Club Waterside special on Monday evening.

Friars founder David Stopps, who is currently in the middle of an 81 date US tour with musician Tom Bailey who he manages, flew in specially for the performance - and to meet an audience which included a ‘who’s who’ of respected prog rock musicians.

David said: “Camel was one of my top five Friars gigs ever. I never thought in my lifetime I’d ever stand on a Friars Aylesbury stage and say ‘please let’s have a very warm Friars Aylesbury welcome for Camel’, but it happened.”

Pictured are Dave Kilminster (guitarist for Roger Waters), Camel guitarist and flute player Andy Latimer, local hero Nick Beggs (bass player for Steve Hackett and Steven Wilson), Peter Jones - Camel’s keyboard, sax and vocalist, Camel drummer Dennis Clement, local hero Robin Boult who is currently playing guitar with Fish and Jakko Jakszyk, who is lead vocalist and guitarist in King Crimson.