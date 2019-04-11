Procession of bikes planned for funeral of Aylesbury man who spent his life restoring the vehicles

A procession of bikes is taking place through Aylesbury tomorrow (Friday) before and after the funeral of Raymond Tassell, who died last month at the age of 80.

Mr Tassell, who lived on Taylor Road, Southcourt, had a passion for bikes from a young age and spent most of his life restoring British bikes.

His daughter Julie Porter said: "Dad started riding bikes when he was very young.

"He loved restoring and riding British bikes - he switched to more modern bikes in recent years and only last year he was riding around the area on his Suzuki."

Julie, one of four sisters, has fond memories of going out riding with her dad.

She said: "If the sun was out and the weather was good dad would be out on his bike.

"Unfortunately because he had cancer he was not able to ride this year."

Julie put a message on Facebook asking for a procession of bikes to accompany the hearse from the funeral directors to the church and then to the cemetery after the service and said she had received 'a really good response.'

Anyone wishing to ride as part of the procession should meet at Co-Op Funeral Care in Wendover ready for a 10am departure - the procession will then make its way to the Church of the Good Shepherd in Southcourt.

Following the funeral service, the procession will leave the church at 11.40am before making its way to the cemetery on Tring Road, Aylesbury.