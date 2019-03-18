Prizes for the first 50 people in line to the Range opening on Friday

The Range will be giving away prizes to the first 50 people in the queue, including a star prize for the first in-line.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 9am on Friday at Broadfields Retail Park on Bicester Road and the store will be opened by the Deputy Mayor of Aylesbury, Cllr. Mike Smith.

The opening of the Aylesbury store comes during another busy year of growth and expansion for the UK retailer.

This branch will take the total number of stores to over 160 across the UK and Ireland and starts a run of 6 other openings before Easter.

The sudden growth of The Range, given the current economic challenges faced by the retail sector, is a mark of the entrepreneurial leadership of Plymouth-based owner and founder of the firm, Chris Dawson.

He began life as a market stall trader across the South West of England before opening his first store in 1989 in Plymouth, under the name CDS (Chris Dawson Superstores) and has grown the company at an impressive rate ever since.

Over 80 full and part-time jobs, from store to department managers, warehouse assistants to retail administrators will be created in the new store.

This is expected to be a fantastic boost to the local economy and is sure to be a positive addition to the area.

The shop-fit and merchandising teams have been working round the clock to get the former Homebase site ready for the Grand Opening this Friday.

The retailer is recognised for offering high quality products across 16 departments, all at fantastic prices.

The Aylesbury branch will be across two floors and include a Dee Dee’s Family Cafe, large outdoor garden centre and the complete Iceland Foods offering.

There will be a FREE Snazaroo face painting on Saturday 23rd March from 11am to 4pm and a craft demo from Design Objectives on Saturday March 30 from 10am to 4pm.

Chris Dawson commented on the upcoming opening: “Each store plays an important part in the success of our company and Aylesbury is no exception. We are delighted to replace the

former Homebase with a new national retailer in the town.

He added; “We are very lucky with the staff we have, and I look forward to welcoming the new team members to the company. I would like to invite the local community to join us for

the opening on Friday and discover the fantastic selection of products that we offer”.