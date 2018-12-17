Prisoner covered in scars escapes from Springhill open jail

An inmate who police describe as covered in scars has absconded from Springhill open prison near Grendon Underwood.

Ben Groves, 29, was last seen by prison staff at 8pm last night (Sunday).

Groves is described as a black man, 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build.

He has short black hair, hazel eyes, and speaks with an East Anglian accent.

Groves is covered in scars with police saying he has a large one on the bridge of his nose, a 2cm scar to the right side of his chin, a small one on his upper lip and a further scar on his right elbow.

Groves has connections to the Hatfield area of Hertfordshire.

Investigating officer Sergeant Andy Jones said: “I am appealing for anybody who knows of Groves’ whereabouts to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180384230.

“If you see him, please do not approach him, but call 999 immediately.”