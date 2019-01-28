Princes Risborough pupils show their wild side during visit to retirement home

Pupils from a Princes Risborough primary school became budding wildlife enthusiasts for the day.

Reception and Year One pupils at St Teresa's Catholic Independent School in the town became wildlife experts as they visited Churchill Retirement Living’s Chiltern Lodge development.

A pupil from St Teresa's School at the Chiltern Lodge development

As part of their visit pupils added birdbaths, bird feeders, bug homes and hedgehog hotels to the retirement home.

Katy Craker, teacher at St Teresa’s, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Chiltern Lodge and were fascinated to hear all about the different birds and bugs in the garden.

"It was a wonderful opportunity for the children to pop on their wellies and enjoy the outdoors.”

Yvette Christy, regional marketing manager at Churchill Retirement Living added: “We were delighted to host the children from St Teresa's Catholic Independent School.

"The children were absolutely fantastic and we look forward to inviting them back later in the summer to see how their project is developing.”

Chiltern Lodge is a new collection of 36 one and two bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments.

If you would like more information about the lodge call 01844 319 583 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk