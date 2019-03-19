Princes Risborough pupils enjoy special World Book Day visit from author

Pupils at St Teresa's School in Princes Risborough enjoyed a visit from author Adam Guillain on World Book Day earlier this month.

Mr Guillain showcased his new book 'The World Book Day Monster' which was inspired by a chance encounter with a pupil at St Teresa's during a previous visit to the school.

Pupils at St Teresa's School in Aylesbury on World Book Day

Adam explained the inspiration for his new work saying: "I was performing a story on a previous visit to St Teresa's, and tripped on the tail which was part of a crocodile outfit worn by a child sitting in the front row.

"I glanced down and apologised saying ‘Sorry Mr Crocodile’ before carrying on.

"However, the small crocodile jumped up and roared, ‘I am not Mr Crocodile, I am the enormous crocodile!’ and showed his copy of the Roald Dahl classic.

"From that chance encounter, came the inspiration for my latest book The World Book Day Monster."

Pupils at St Teresa's School in Princes Risborough welcomed author Adam Guillain for a World Book Day visit

St Teresa's pupil William Kent (who dressed as the crocodile) was delighted to meet Adam again and see the results of their previous encounter.

This year's World Book Day theme at St Teresa's was 'adjectives' so that meant there were mysterious, vintage and celebratory teachers on hand as well as absorbent, soporific, happy, blood-curdling, unfortunate, elusive, floral and sombre children!

The head's PA Paula Cunningham explained more about the day's activities saying: "The children had fun attending storytelling and writing workshops with Adam Guillain, who was impressed by their eager participation and articulate storytelling.

"The oldest children also took part in workshops on Hamlet, which were run by The Young Shakespeare Company, and having studied the play in drama, they were even more engaged and inspired."

A pupil at St Teresa's working on a World Book Day activity

Pupils hard at work on their World Book Day tasks at St Teresa's under the observation of Adam Guillain

St Teresa's pupils dressed as adjectives alongside visiting author Adam Guillain