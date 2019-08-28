Princes Risborough performing arts school puts best foot forward for Suzie

Stage Plus School of Performing Arts is raising funds to help with cancer treatment for local Risborough girl and school graduate student, Suzie Aries.

On Saturday the 14th September the local performing arts school will be putting their best foot forward and singing their hearts out for Suzie who was diagnosed with a rare strain of ovarian cancer in January 2017.

Bravely battling with a trademark strength and positivity, Suzie has undergone six surgeries, three rounds of chemotherapy and a drugs trial, and is now enduring five weeks of daily radiotherapy.

There is still a glimmer of hope in an immunotherapy treatment, but as this is not covered by the NHS, Suzie must raise £250,000 to cover the costs.

Having already taken every step of this journey with passion and dignity, she has worked tirelessly to raise money for Cancer Research, performing a one woman show, running a marathon and donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Stage Plus students will take to the stage in order to help Suzie’s fundraising efforts.

You can visit Suzy's gofundme page here

The night will be filled with singing and dancing from students past and present, as well as Suzie herself, and the school is also planning a cake sale, raffle, nibbles and a licensed bar at the event. It promises to be a night not to be missed, full of sparkle and showbiz - one definitely to be remembered.

Gemma Tanswell, School Principal said, “Stage Plus School of Performing Arts was home to Suzie and her three sisters for many years and I fondly remember teaching all four girls.

"Suzie was determined back then, always pushing herself, performing wherever she went and dazzling people with her talent at festivals and shows!

"Suzie has since moved on to study performing arts at college and has gone on to enjoy a successful career in the Arts which I am so proud of.”

The performing arts school is hoping to add to the burgeoning total, and would like to encourage local residents to show their support to local girl Suzie by coming along to the night.

The show will be held on Saturday 14th September, 7.30pm, at Princes Risborough School.

Tickets will be available on the door for £10, or contact Stage Plus School of Performing Arts if you’d like to buy in advance – stageplus@hotmail.com.

If you’d like to donate to the raffle or cake sale, email or call school principal Gemma Tanswell - 07931 180 807 or stageplus@hotmail.com.