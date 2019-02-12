Princes Risborough actor takes lead role in upcoming youth theatre production of Pippin

An aspiring young actor from Princes Risborough has landed the lead role in Wycombe Swan's spring youth project.

Theo Fewell, 18, has landed the title role in Pippin the Musical which is being performed by a 70-strong cast aged between 12 and 21.

Theo Fewell

Shows take place at Wycombe Swan from February 22 to 24 - and rehearsals are well underway as the cast have just two weeks to prepare for this musical.

It follows a young prince, Pippin, played by Theo, who tries to find his place in life and features songs by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of Wicked.

Theo, who has been involved with youth projects at the theatre since 2015, works behind the theatre's ticket desk when not performing.

As well as acting, there are also opportunities to get involved behind the scenes.

Producer Jamie Sansom said: "We have two youth projects, one in spring and one in summer, and they are there to give the young people involved a taste of what its like to work on stage.

“They get to work in and with different departments.

“Some go on to drama schools or are in drama schools, but we are very much about the experience and if somebody finds that they want to go to study drama because of it then, fantastic.

“If they find that it isn’t for them we are in no way about pushing anybody into anything.

“It is all about enjoying what we are doing.”

Theo added: “I’ve done a handful of shows with the youth project, my first was Singing in the Rain in 2015.

“I’m at college in High Wycombe studying for a BTEC in musical theatre and I am currently applying for degrees.

“I love the work and the people and I plan to carry on at the theatre until I grow old!”

Performances of Pippin the Musical take place on February 22 at 7pm, February 23 at 2pm and 7pm and February 24 at 5.30pm.

To book tickets online visit www.wycombeswan.co.uk