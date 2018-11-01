Prehistoric artefacts found on HS2 site near Great Missenden

“Prehistoric artefacts” have been unearthed during preliminary work ahead of the construction of the Chiltern stretch of the controversial HS2 line.

On Monday it was announced initial roadworks in Great Missenden, which form part of the high speed rail project, have been delayed due to an ‘archaeological find’ on site.

HS2 bosses have remained tight-lipped over the exact details of the “exciting discovery” - however it was confirmed that artefacts were discovered dating back to the prehistoric era.

Further archaeological work is now being carried out to find out if there are any other artefacts on site.

A spokesman for HS2 said: “During early works to upgrade roads near Great Missenden before HS2 building work starts we made an archaeological discovery.

“As a result the roadworks have been temporarily suspended until January to enable expert examination of what we believe to be prehistoric finds.

“We will keep the community updated and share the outcome of the study with them once it is complete.”

A new temporary haul road – which will only be used by HS2 construction traffic – will connect the A413 Great Missenden roundabout to the north portal of the Chiltern Tunnel, in a bid to keep HGVs off the smaller country roads.

Initial works to widen the two roundabouts on the A413 that connect the Link Road from Great Missenden, Frith Hill, and A413 to Amersham were due to start “imminently” – however they have now been delayed until January.