Pranksters behind Trump crop circle in Aylesbury come forward

The pranksters behind the Donald Trump crop circle that appeared in Aylesbury have been revealed. And sorry to disappoint, it wasn't aliens. Or the Russians.

Marketing agency The Tenth Man has come forward to claim the stunt, which has left people scratching their heads since Sunday.

In the early hours of Sunday morning the message "Блядь Trump" (meaning something unpleasant in Russian) appeared in a farmers wheat field, directly under Trump's flight path to Chequers where he'll meet Theresa May on Friday.

The Bucks Herald initially broke the story here: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/rude-message-to-donald-trump-appears-as-a-crop-circle-on-stoke-mandeville-farm-1-8562297

The Tenth Man has admitted it was behind the message and credited crop circle extraordinaire's, Circlemakers, for the masterpiece.

At 200m wide the crisply cut message will be clearly visible from the left window of Trump's helicopter as he approaches Chequers tomorrow.

A spokesman from The Tenth Man, said:

"We wanted to do something impactful that would get people talking ahead of Trump's arrival, and everyone loves a crop circle mystery.

"We were worried no one would find out about it, but luckily it was spotted by the local Air Ambulance and according to the farmer, locals and reporters have been coming all week to photograph it.

"It would have been easy enough to blame the Russians, but it was us with the help of a translator and the geniuses at Circlemakers of course.

"It's almost as big as Donald Trump's ego so we're pretty confident he'll see it."