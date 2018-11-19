Popular Wendover pub re-opens following six-figure investment

A popular Wendover pub has re-opened its doors following an extensive refurbishment.

The Shoulder of Mutton, owned by Chef & Brewer has re-opened following a lengthy closure and its general manager Mark Crane and his team are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the pub and restaurant on Pound Street.

Mr Crane said:“Our brand-new pub and restaurant offers something for everyone.

“At the Shoulder of Mutton, we’re all about good food and wine in a friendly, relaxed environment.

"We’ve built our menu around quality chargrilled steak, chicken, fish, vegetarian dishes and burgers – plus a choice of pub classics that everyone loves.

"The new surroundings will make you feel like you are at home and we will offer full-service at your table, letting our guests sit back and relax as soon as they walk through the door.”

Along with the new look, the pub has a new range of drinks including cask ales, red and white wines, gins, cocktails and a variety of soft drinks.

The pubs' interior has been completely revamped and Mark added: “The pub looks fantastic and it is such an exciting time as we welcome guests, both new and old, through the doors ahead of the festive season."

Ahead of Christmas The Shoulder of Mutton is launching its two-course festive menu which will be served throughout December.

The resturant is open from Monday to Saturday from 11.30am and midday on Sunday.

To book a table please call 01296 623223 or visit www.chefandbrewer.com/pubs/buckinghamshire/shoulder-of-mutton