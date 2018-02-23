Popular Councillor Kevin Hewson passes away, aged 62

We are saddened to report the death of AVDC Cllr Kevin Hewson, who died suddenly on 22 February at the age of 62.

Cllr Hewson was elected as councillor of his home ward of Quainton in May 2015 and became chairman of the Audit Committee in the same year. He was a member of the Development Management Committee, represented AVDC on Winwood Almshouses Trust, and was a board member of Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust (VAHT).

Before his retirement in 2013, Cllr Hewson worked in banking for 40 years and he brought this experience and expertise to his committee work.

AVDC Chairman, Cllr Susan Renshell, said: “We are shocked by this sad news. Kevin was a popular councillor who was respected by colleagues from all parties. He will be remembered for the enthusiasm, dedication and tenacity he brought to his role as chairman of the Audit Committee.

“We send our deepest condolences to his wife and sons.”

A minute’s silence was held for Cllr Hewson at last night’s Council meeting and Question Time suspended as a mark of respect.

Statement from Matthew Applegate from the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust said:

‘We are all very saddened to hear that Councillor Kevin Hewson has passed away, suddenly, on 22 February.

'As a Board member of the Trust Kevin was a passionate advocate of the business and for his community. He joined the Trust’s Board almost three years ago and during that time we have always known him to be incredibly supportive and constructive in helping us to continually improve our services. He made a valuable contribution to the Board and we will all greatly feel such a loss.

'On behalf of everyone at the Vale of Aylesbury Housing, I would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.’