Popular classes are just mayhem for tots in Thame

Musical Mayhem is expanding its Thame group to offer an extra class after its live music experience proved an instant hit with babies and toddlers in the town.

The company, which runs multi-sensory music classes in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, started a new class at the Tennis and Bowls Club in Chiltern Grove in January.

It has now decided to offer two drop-in sessions on a Monday morning to meet growing demand.

The classes feature a lively mix of traditional and original children’s songs with live musical accompaniment on guitar, ukulele and melodeon. Puppets, props, percussion and parachute games bring the songs to life.

Families will be able to attend drop-in classes at 9.45am or 11am during term time, and the first session was held on Monday, April 16.

Musician and co-owner Monica Nelson said: “At Musical Mayhem we embrace the chaos that comes with little people. The children don’t have to sit still on your lap – we let them wriggle, dance and express themselves while they learn loads of original and classic children’s songs. There are so many benefits to joining a music class – as well as stimulating the brain development and communication skills of babies and toddlers, singing together in a group has been shown to help alleviate the symptoms of postnatal depression.

“With a growing number of families coming along, we’re starting to run out of space so we’ve decided to offer two classes on a Monday morning and we’re looking forward to meeting lots of new friends this term.”

The cost is £5 per family and this includes 45 minutes of music followed by free tea and coffee for the grown-ups and juice and a biscuit for the little ones. There is no need to book – just turn up. Visit www.musicalmayhemuk.com