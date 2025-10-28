Why Reform UK's battle bus travelled through Buckinghamshire as party slams housing plans

A Reform UK battle bus toured Buckinghamshire this weekend as part of the party’s nationwide action day.

The bus visited Beaconsfield and surrounding villages, followed by Amersham and Chesham, where Reform UK representatives encouraged residents to join the party as part of the nationwide action day.

Reform UK councillor Cole Caesar, member for Burnham, said: “It was a pleasure to have the bus tour the south of Buckinghamshire, letting people know Reform UK is here and standing up for real people.”

The Beaconsfield branch of the party said that while the bus toured the county, it received “incredible” support from local residents.

The battle bus in Beaconsfield Image: Cole Caesar

Reform UK Beaconsfield branch chair, Carole Doel, said: “Our Reform battle bus marked national Reform action day, which had a special significance for Bucks because of the shocking scale of overdevelopment plans we have uncovered.

“Our mission was to drive the opposition to plans that include 372,000 new homes by 2050 in the Oxford–Cambridge Arc, plus 95,000 more under the local plan; this is far beyond what local roads, schools, and hospitals can support.

“Our research shows that Bucks is being asked to absorb a disproportionate percentage of the UK’s massive population growth.

“Reform is leading the way in this campaign, as we will with many more to come. Whether on a bus or otherwise, Reform UK Beaconsfield will serve our whole constituency. We need change, we need Reform in power here to ensure local democracy is served.”

In Aylesbury last week members of the party presented visited the council’s headquarters to formally object to its local plan.