Where is my polling station? Where to vote at local elections in Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bucks voters will head to polling stations across the county on Thursday to elect 97 councillors to Buckinghamshire Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 420,000 people are eligible to vote across Buckinghamshire’s 49 wards, which are served by 365 polling stations.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on May 1, and a full list of their locations is available on the council website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the polls close, the counting of votes will take place the following day on May 2 at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury.

Polling Station Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

Electors’ polling stations are listed on their polling cards, which make voting quicker if taken along when voting – although this is not mandatory.

However, people must show a photo ID such as a passport or driving licence to vote at polling stations. A list of accepted forms of ID can be found here.

Dozens of ballot boxes were spotted being prepared at the council’s headquarters in Aylesbury earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on polling day, many of the containers will be stationed in schools, churches, community centres and village halls up and down Bucks.

However, some boxes will be in more unusual venues serving as polling stations, such as the Golden Cross pub in Saunderton and Marlow Football Club.

Other venues welcoming voters on May 1 include Ibstone Cricket Club, Wycombe Museum and Foxhill Indoor Bowls Club in Aylesbury.

For more information on how to vote and a full list of polling stations, visit the council website here.

Bucks Council will decrease from having 147 councillors down to 97 seats after Thursday’s vote.