A drone testing centre located in Aylesbury Vale has been given a major financial boost.

Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership has authorised £1.4m funding to go towards upgrading facilities at A Drone Test and Development Centre (DTDC) in Westcott Venture Park.

It has been revealed that the centre was opened in 2023 and is run by Satellite Applications Catapult, and a major upgrade has been authorised to increase the site’s capacity and capabilities.

One benefit that has been noted is that companies that use the site will be able to test their products and solutions at a much earlier stage in the development process.

It is hoped that after the expensive makeover that the centre will be able to serve a broader variety of drone companies and deepen the amount of support available.

The following planned upgrades have been revealed:

-Drone cage flight enclosure for controlled flight testing in a contained environment,

-Tether for development and testing of tethered drone systems,

-Multipurpose drone platform – to test sensors on drones,

-Expanded workshop spaces for drone testing and development,

-Sensor test ranges for flexible drone testing, and

-Creation of Training Academy for drone pilot instructors.

Bucks Council leader, Councillor Martin Tett, said: “It’s great to see further innovation within the Westcott Space Cluster driven by the Drone Test and Development Centre. We are proud to have provided Getting Building Funds to help establish this pioneering new facility and see the potential this offers to further develop the Buckinghamshire Enterprise Zone."

“We hope the centre will continue to help shape and transform private and commercial aviation over the next decade and will further establish the county as a global centre of excellence in drone and space technology.”

The DTDC site is a former RAF base and has a 270m runway, four dedicated landing pads for vertical, or vertical to horizontal take-off, and multiple flying areas offering real-world environments.

Richard Lowe, chief Technology officer, Satellite Applications Catapult, said: “Drones and automated vehicles are going to be a major source of future growth for the UK. These facility upgrades provide even more support for drone innovation at Westcott.”