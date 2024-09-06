Week-long HS2 closure in Aylesbury among full list of roadworks released by council

A road closure lasting for an entire week authorised by HS2 has been included in the full list of road works released by Bucks Council.

From Sunday (8 September) through to the following Sunday (15 September) the A4010 Risborough Road in Aylesbury will be shut for high speed railway works.

Bucks Council has included the maintenance project in its full list of roadworks planned in the county for the week starting 9 September.

The authority’s full list does not include projects controlled by utility companies and some schemes are subject to change at short notice.

Here is the full list:

Plane and Patch Works

-Sheepridge Lane, Flackwell Heath (Monday 9 September) Plane and Patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

-The Green, Chalfont St Giles (Monday 9 September to Friday 13 September) Plane and Patch resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

Plane and Patch surfacing repairs and flood alleviation works

-Broughton Lane, Aylesbury (Monday 2 September to Sunday 27 September) Plane and Patch resurfacing works and flood alleviation works using a 24/7 road closure.

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-High Street, Old Amersham (Friday 6 September to Wednesday 11 September) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 9am to 3pm.

-High Street & Service Road, North Marston (Wednesday 11 September to Monday 16 September) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Orchard Lane, Great Missenden (Friday 13 September to Tuesday 17 September) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 5pm.

-Manor Road, Hughenden Valley (Friday 13 September to Tuesday 17 September) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7am to 7pm.

Micro-Surfacing Ironworks

This is following the headline treatment and road markings will be carried out two weeks after.

-Woodside Close, Amersham (Thursday 5 September to Monday 9 September) Ironwork adjustments using a road closure in operation 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Green Lane, Prestwood (Monday 9 September to Thursday 12 September) Ironwork adjustments using a road closure in operation 8:30am to 5:30pm.

-Berryfield & The Avenue, Princes Risborough (Thursday 12 September to Tuesday 17 September) Ironwork adjustments using a road closure in operation 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Traffic Calming Works

-Castlefields, High Wycombe (Monday 29 July to Friday 6 December) Traffic Calming works using a Road Closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am to 5:30pm and Saturday 8am to 4pm.

The works will be carried out in the follow phases: -The Middleway 29/07/24 to 13/08/2024 (Rutland Avenue to Rowliff Road)

-Rutland Avenue 14/08/2024 to 30/08/2024 (Laburnum Rd to Rutland Avenue)

-Rutland Avenue 04/09/2024 to 18/09/2024 (Copyground Lane to Booker Lane)

-Spearing Road 19/09/2024 to 18/10/2024 (Cross Road to Rutland Avenue)

-Rutland Avenue 21/10/2024 to 25/10/2024 (Outside Mosque)

-Rutland Avenue 28/10/2024 to 01/11/2024 (Albion Road to Laburnum Road)

-Rutland Avenue junction with Cross Road 04/11/2024 to 29/11/2024

-Whitelands Road 02/12/2024 to 03/12/2024

-Spearing Road 04/12/2024

-Rutland Avenue 05/12/2024 to 06/12/2024 (The Middleway to Cross Road)

-Main Street / Radclive Road / Hillesdon Road, Gawcott (Monday 9 September to Wednesday 11 September & Thursday 26 September to Saturday 28 September) Traffic calming works using a road closure in operation 8pm to 6am.

Coring Investigation Works

-Haddenham Road, Kingsey (Thursday 12 September) Coring Investigation works using a road closure in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A404 Amersham Road, Hazlemere (Friday 13 September) Coring Investigation Works using Multi-Way temporary traffic signals in operation between 7am and 7pm.

Road Safety Fence Works

-Marsh Lane, Stoke Mandeville (Monday 9 September to Friday 13 September) Road safety fence works using the existing road closure in operation 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Ground Investigation Works

B474 Penn Road and Hazlemere Road (Sunday 1 September to Saturday 21 September) Ground Investigation Survey Works being carried out using a 24/7 road closure.

Structure Works

Lily’s Walk/A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road/Eden Centre – Mitigation Works – Package 3 for Boots and New Life. (Week Commencing Monday 9 September to Friday 18 October)

Localised carriageway repairs including seepage/leakage testing, vehicle restraint system removal and reinstatement, concrete work, waterproofing and gully work over the structure to prevent further seepage/leakage to shops below.

Works to be carried out under 24/7 Lane 1 closure of the A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road (Aylesbury Bound) and a total closure for Lily’s Walk between 7:30am to 5:30pm.

Developer funded & delivered works

-A418 Aylesbury Road, Bierton (current to 29 November)

Traffic Calming scheme using 24hr two way traffic signals.

These are not Buckinghamshire Council works - for more information, contact details or any other queries go to Bierton Traffic Calming

HS2 Roadworks (being undertaken by HS2 under powers granted in the HS2 Act) A4010 Risborough Road, Aylesbury (24-hour road closure: Saturday 7 September 8:30am to Sunday 15 September 23:59pm) Water main diversion works, routine inspections and maintenance of the temporary bridge.