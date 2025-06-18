A Buckinghamshire MP has garnered unwanted headlines after clips of an interview she conducted on national radio went viral.

MP for Wycombe, Emma Reynolds, appeared on LBC Radio on Monday in her role as Treasury minister.

She was grilled by longtime broadcaster Nick Ferrari on the details of a new infrastructure scheme which has just been greenlit by the Government.

In the interview, which can be watched on the radio station’s YouTube page here, Mr Ferrari is visibly annoyed when the politician gets details of the scheme incorrect.

When referring to a new crossing, that will be built along the River Thames, the Wycombe MP mistakenly refers to Dartmouth in Devon, when the project has actually been greenlit to improve traffic in Dartford, a town in Kent.

She also could be seen during the interview scanning through her notes to reconfirm the exact locations of where the crossing will start and finish.

At one point Mr Ferrari interjects to say: “It’s almost as if you’re reading from a piece of paper there, isn’t it?”

He followed by stating: “You don’t actually know where it takes off from and where it lands do you?”

Roughly 30 seconds later, after not getting an answer to his satisfaction, LBC’s breakfast show host again cuts off the Bucks-based politician.

Mr Ferrari said: “I don’t want to go on about this but it is about the 19th word in the press release. The Lower Thames Crossing. Let me tell you, Gravesend in Kent, Tilbury in Essex.”

Ms Reynolds was also tripped up by the next question, which was how much would the project cost? She said it would cost “several billion pounds,” Mr Ferrari responded by saying, “you don’t know that either, do you, actually”.

He added: “I don’t mean to be rude to you personally, but is there much point in continuing this conversation? Because you don’t know where the bridge starts, you don’t know where it ends or how much it costs. So is there any point continuing?”

Emma Reynolds on LBC radio

Ms Reynolds’s interview was part of several she undertook with national broadcasters that morning as a Government spokesperson.

However, it overshadowed her other media appearances. The Daily Express and The Spectator called it a ‘car crash’ interview.

The exchanges became more tense when Mr Ferrari raised another related issue. He asked: “When will the Hammersmith Bridge problem be resolved?”

Ms Reynolds responded: “I’m not here to talk about Hammersmith Bridge. I’m not a transport minister. I’m Treasury.”

An unimpressed Mr Ferrari continued: “I’m sorry, I thought we just talked about 3,000 bridges? That were unable to support the heaviest vehicles.”

"It’s been closed for about six years. We hear of a new initiative, by the new-ish Government, 3,000 bridges. One of the ones that really jumps off the page of course is Hammersmith Bridge, and you don’t know whether any of these funds are going towards Hammersmith,” he said in a closing statement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he had full confidence in Emma Reynolds following the difficult interview. Henry Riley, a journalist working with LBC, labelled the interview a “Disasterclass”.