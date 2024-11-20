Waste removal firm fined £10k for fly-tipping incident after mattress is found in Bucks village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A waste removal company operating in Buckinghamshire has been fined in connection with a fly-tipping incident reported in the county.

At a High Wycombe Magistrates Court hearing, Reds Rubbish Removals Ltd, was fined just under £10,000, after rubbish was left in Long Crendon.

It was linked to an incident reported in 2023, when mattresses, a fridge, a fencing trellis panel and a large quantity of loose waste was discovered in the county.

A court heard that the items were discarded by Westfield Rd, Long Crendon. Bucks Council started an investigation into the incident after the waste was reported by residents using its Fix My Street online service. A Bucks Council official discovered were the waste was from and also organised its collection.

Residents reported the fly-tip to the council

Reds Rubbish Removals Ltd, admitted to being responsible for the mess, after collecting the waste from a customer using a van rented from a known associate. The van was later returned with the customer’s waste inside, and later dumped illegally.

Bucks Council also identified the perpetrator during its investigation. Kenny Lee Madgwick, aged 39, currently of HMP Stocken had previously entered a guilty plea when the case was heard at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on 24 July 2024. He was also investigated for another offence having been linked to a vehicle which was used to deposit household waste at Southern Road, Aylesbury on 10 November 2023.

District Judge Sharma fined Madgwick £440 for both the first and the second offence and awarded full clean-up and investigation costs to Buckinghamshire Council who brought the prosecution, a total of £885.42 for the first case and £1,158.40 for the second.

A victim surcharge of £352 was also imposed meaning that Madgwick will have to pay a total of £3,275.92 within 28 days of his release from custody.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “Once again Buckinghamshire Council has shown its zero-tolerance stance to businesses who commit this crime. There is simply no excuse for fly-tipping and a business licensed to legally dispose of waste, of all organisations and individuals, should know better than to break the law in this way. We hope that the outcome of this case is a strong warning to any others who think they can fly-tip in Bucks and get away with it.”