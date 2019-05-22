Voting in the EU election tomorrow in Aylesbury Vale? Here's all you need to know...

Tomorrow Aylesbury Vale, together with the rest of the UK and other EU countries, will vote to decide on who represents them in the European Parliament.

It's a bit of a strange thing to be voting for, particularly as the UK is due to leave the EU as soon as a deal can be agreed on.

But we do have the right to vote all the same.

And there are a number of great reasons to do so.

By casting your ballot you will be sending a message to our political parties about what kind of a job you think they are doing. And they will be looking very closely at the outcome.

You will also be making sure that you are having a say, something which historically many people did not always have the right to do.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has registered can vote, so here's how....

You will find the address of your polling station on the poll card that will have been sent to you.

Can't find your poll card? Don't worry - you can still vote: just click on this link and type in your postcode to find your polling station: https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/external-link/polling-station-finder

If you requested a postal vote but didn't post off your completed ballot pack - complete the paperwork and hand deliver your pack to polling staff in any Aylesbury Vale polling station, before polls close at 10pm.

But remember, if you are registered to vote by post then you can't be issued with a new ballot paper at the polling station.