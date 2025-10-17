Unnamed Bucks Councillor remains under investigation for two alleged 'disrespectful' incidents

Nine complaints have been made against Buckinghamshire councillors, ranging from inappropriate social media posts to accepting gifts.

Of the nine complaints, six were closed, five found not to have breached council standards and one withdrawn, while three remain under investigation.

One of the complaints took the council 37 days to initially assess and related to disrespectful discussion in a public space followed by social media posts. However, the complaint was later withdrawn.

Another complaint alleged that a councillor brought the authority into disrepute through the inappropriate use of council resources, but the organisation ruled that the use was appropriate.

On a separate occasion, a complaint was made about a councillor inappropriately accepting gifts and hospitality, but again the council ruled that there was no breach.

Currently, three complaints remain open, two relating to the same councillor and an incident involving disrespectful comments made at a meeting, with one complaint submitted by a fellow councillor and another by a member of the public.

A third open complaint concerns a separate allegation of disrespectful behaviour at an event.

In a report to the council’s Standards and General Purposes Committee, officers said the total number of complaints this quarter was down from 14.

It said: “Six [complaints] related to disrespect, which remains the most likely matter for a councillor to receive a complaint about.

“In all cases where the complaint has been closed, based on the evidence, the Code was not engaged. All closed complaints were concluded at the initial assessment stage.”

Each complaint underwent an initial assessment to determine whether the councillor was acting in an official capacity at the time and whether the alleged behaviour would violate the council’s Code of Conduct.

When complaints are not upheld, the councillor’s identity is kept confidential to “preserve personal data,” the council said.

During the same period, eight complaints were made about parish and town councils in Buckinghamshire.

The report added: “Seven complaints were received and closed between July and October 2025.

“One complaint received within quarter two was still ongoing, requiring further correspondence.

“Three complaints referred to an ongoing disagreement at a one parish/town council and were directly related to one another.

“The most common cause of complaint was disrespect. However, to date this allegation has not been upheld in any of the cases.”