University of Buckingham alumni appointed to top government roles
Two former Buckingham students have taken up key positions
Two University of Buckingham alumni have been appointed to top government positions by the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.
Brandon Lewis, a barrister who was formerly Northern Ireland Secretary, is Lord Chancellor and Secretary for Justice. He completed an economics degree at Buckingham in 1994 and and a law degree in 1996.
Michael Ellis, who completed a law degree at Buckingham in 1993, has taken up the role of Attorney General.
Most Popular
The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis, who was awarded a CBE for Political and Public Service, has held a string of government roles. He was Minister of State for Security and Deputy for EU Exit and No Deal Preparation.
He was appointed Minister without Portfolio and prior to that Minister of State for Immigration.
The Rt Hon Michael Ellis, MP for Northampton North, has previously been Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office. He was Solicitor General and briefly Attorney General.
He has been Minister of State at the Department for Transport and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. His first role was as Deputy Leader of the House of Commons.
Advertisement
Vice-chancellor James Tooley said: "Our students go on to many, many high-flying roles. We have alumni in senior government positions and other top jobs around the world. The rankings show we do well for Graduate Prospects.
“We are delighted to have two alumni in senior government roles. We have had a number of alumni in the cabinet over the years. Who knows, one day we may even see one of our alumni become Prime Minister?”