Town council announces new Aylesbury Mayor who wants to revitalise the area

Aylesbury’s new mayor has been officially sworn in, the town council has confirmed.

At a ceremony on Friday (17 May) Councillor Alan Sherwell was named as the new Mayor of Aylesbury.

He is taking over the role from Councillor Steven Lambert, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for the Aylesbury area.

Councillor Nidhi Mehta was also confirmed as Aylesbury’s deputy mayor for the next 12 months.

Mayor of Aylesbury Councillor Alan Sherwell, photo from Laura McG Photography

On the town council’s website Councillor Sherwell has said: “I want to be part of a team which improves the environment – in the widest sense, not just the green sense – of Aylesbury. A change I want to see is the revitalisation of the Town centre. The integration of multi-culturalism and history in this Town is what we should celebrate.

“My favourite place to go was the stadium on Buckingham Road but now I would say one of our parks. My interests include football, Aylesbury United, reading and history.”

Also during Friday’s ceremony Councillor Steven Lambert presented the Freda Roberts Community Award to Steven Charman, a teacher from Turnfurlong Junior School.

He received the recently-formed award for his work with young people and in the community, particularly through his work with Aylesbury Foodbank. Each year the town council presents an award to an individual who dedicated their lives to their community reflecting the legacy of Freda Roberts, a former town mayor who died in 2021.

Councillor Lambert presented cheques for £7,600 to his two chosen charities: Youth Concern and Age UK Bucks.

Councillor Sherwell has announced Pace as his annual charity, it supports children with neurological conditions like cerebral palsy. They are put on specialist programmes to support them as they develop their vocabulary, physical skills and all round education. It is an Aylesbury-based organisation with two sites in the area, and was formed in the late 1990s.

Laike Twiss, the bard of Aylesbury, concluded the ceremony with a poem reflecting on Councillor Lambert’s year in the role.